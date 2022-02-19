Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,279 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRAA. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 46,947.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after buying an additional 1,232,366 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 97.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,944,000 after buying an additional 1,088,315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,281,000 after buying an additional 230,614 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 138.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after buying an additional 220,746 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 451.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 116,563 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $46.34 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average is $44.12.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $489,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,061 shares of company stock worth $2,150,916 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

