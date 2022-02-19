Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $731,000 in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Catalyst Partners Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $7,351,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,010,000. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $462,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,697,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

CPAR stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

