Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,138 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Parsons during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Parsons during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Parsons during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Parsons by 8.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period.

PSN opened at $32.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $45.01.

In other Parsons news, insider Michael Richard Kolloway bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carey A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 16,196 shares of company stock worth $505,865 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

