Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $791,000 Investment in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KNBE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $294,552.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,136 shares of company stock worth $586,707.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNBE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, raised their price objective on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE opened at $19.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -178.80. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.09 million. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

