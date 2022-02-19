Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 165.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,814 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,168 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of Bank of Hawaii worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,146,000 after purchasing an additional 102,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,786,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,163,000 after purchasing an additional 46,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,272,000 after purchasing an additional 175,527 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,755,000 after purchasing an additional 65,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,664,000 after purchasing an additional 36,622 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOH opened at $87.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.63. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $75.68 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

