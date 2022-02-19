Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) Insider Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald Purchases 4,545 Shares

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) insider Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald acquired 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$6.99 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,769.55 ($22,692.54).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.12.

Bapcor Company Profile

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, equipment, and services in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The company operates in four segments: Trade, Bapcor NZ, Specialist Wholesale, and Retail. The Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

