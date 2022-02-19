Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) Insider Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald Purchases 4,545 Shares

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) insider Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald acquired 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$6.99 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,769.55 ($22,692.54).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.12.
Bapcor Company Profile
Featured Stories
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Bapcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bapcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.