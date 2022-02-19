Barclays Raises Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target to GBX 490

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 470 ($6.36) to GBX 490 ($6.63) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.11% from the company’s current price.

GLEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Glencore from GBX 470 ($6.36) to GBX 480 ($6.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.09) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Glencore from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 500 ($6.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.75) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.44) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 470.63 ($6.37).

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 422 ($5.71) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £55.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.46. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 263.50 ($3.57) and a one year high of GBX 442.35 ($5.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 393.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 364.54.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

