Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.34. Barnes Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.450 EPS.

NYSE B traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 416,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,185. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on B shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Barnes Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

