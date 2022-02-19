Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.61.

TSE ABX opened at C$29.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94. The firm has a market cap of C$52.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.35. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$22.30 and a 52-week high of C$30.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

