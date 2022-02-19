Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Given a C$23.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price objective on Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ABX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.61.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$29.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$52.54 billion and a PE ratio of 20.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.95. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$22.30 and a 1 year high of C$30.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

