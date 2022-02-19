Barrington Research Lowers Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Price Target to $90.00

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its price objective dropped by Barrington Research from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.23% from the company’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $84.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.