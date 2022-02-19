Barrington Research Weighs in on Henry Schein, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $83.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.78. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $84.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.