Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Given New $91.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Baxter International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.38.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $82.35 on Friday. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.20.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $778,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Baxter International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,819,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

