Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Baxter International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.38.

NYSE:BAX opened at $82.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 140.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in Baxter International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

