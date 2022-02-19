Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BTEGF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.64.

OTCMKTS BTEGF opened at $3.82 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

