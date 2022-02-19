Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:BEPTF opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Beach Energy has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.
Beach Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beach Energy (BEPTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.