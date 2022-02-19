Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 38,820 SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWI. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000.

CWI opened at $28.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

