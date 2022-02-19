Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,210 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ferrari by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 266.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE stock opened at $220.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $183.82 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.55.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.