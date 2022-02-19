Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,230 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,609 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in TJX Companies by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,012,214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after buying an additional 491,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.18. The company has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.58.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

