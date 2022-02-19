Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 804 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 153.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 1,234.8% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $86.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.93. The firm has a market cap of $193.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.34 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

