Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Up 26.6% in January

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the January 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.33. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 82,170 shares during the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.