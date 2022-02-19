Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.030-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $558 million-$573 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.62 million.Belden also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.350 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

NYSE:BDC opened at $55.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.86. Belden has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Belden will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 70,585 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 991.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 71,702 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

