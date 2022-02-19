Belt (BELT) Market Cap Reaches $71.12 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, Belt has traded flat against the US dollar. One Belt coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on exchanges. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00044064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,748.78 or 0.06862815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,016.59 or 0.99908360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00049764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00051285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.