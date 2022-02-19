Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€140.00” Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €140.00 ($159.09) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on Safran in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on Safran in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) price target on Safran in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €134.00 ($152.27) price target on Safran in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($155.68) price objective on Safran in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €125.00 ($142.05).

SAF opened at €113.44 ($128.91) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €108.46 and its 200-day moving average price is €109.65. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($104.95).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

