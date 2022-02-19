Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Air Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a Nitric Oxide Generator and Delivery System. The company’s principal product is AirNOvent which is in clinical stage. Beyond Air Inc., formerly known as AIT Therapeutics Inc., is based in Garden City, New York. “

XAIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.25.

NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of -0.64.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Air will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $341,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Carey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $556,700. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Air by 554.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 111,190 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Air by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 70,995 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Air by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,964 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

