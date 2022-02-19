Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $47.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $74.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BYND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Meat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $52.33 on Thursday. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $169.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.86. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

