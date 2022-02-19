BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $72.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BHP Group’s underlying attributable profit from continuing operations surged 57% year over year to $9.7 billion in the first half of the fiscal year 2022 on higher prices and strong operational performance. BHP anticipates producing between 249 Mt and 259 Mt of iron ore in fiscal 2022. The mid-point of the range indicates in-line production from the prior year. BHP is expected to benefit from rising iron ore and copper prices. However, its unit cost guidance for fiscal 2022 is higher year over year owing to escalated input costs and COVID-19 costs. Nevertheless, the company will gain on its ongoing efforts to make operations more efficient through smart technology adoption across the entire value chain and focus on lowering debt. Exit of the petroleum business and investment in growth projects will aid growth for the company as well.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($29.57) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $48.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.48) to GBX 2,300 ($31.12) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $784.70.

NYSE BHP opened at $69.34 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average of $61.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 366.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

