BidiPass (BDP) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 46.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $77,443.31 and $35.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

