Binemon (BIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.55 Million

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $5.81 million and approximately $9.55 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Binemon has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binemon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044224 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.06 or 0.06785325 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,928.89 or 1.00083033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00049235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00051627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.