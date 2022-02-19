BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

In related news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $754,375.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $27,755.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,518,247 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 58.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 36.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 344,463 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.38 million, a P/E ratio of 225.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $41.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $60.67.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.