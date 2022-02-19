bitCNY Reaches Market Cap of $4.43 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and $294,050.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00044185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,734.51 or 0.06838855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,955.65 or 0.99926746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00049547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00051371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003166 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

