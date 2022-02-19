BitSend 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. During the last week, BitSend has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BitSend has a market cap of $51,127.53 and $4.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.53 or 0.00254959 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015138 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004995 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000916 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00020768 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitSend

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,098,293 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

