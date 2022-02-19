BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) Insider Paola Subacchi Purchases 1,467 Shares

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) insider Paola Subacchi purchased 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.89) per share, for a total transaction of £8,552.61 ($11,573.22).

Paola Subacchi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, January 12th, Paola Subacchi purchased 37 shares of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.77) per share, for a total transaction of £239.76 ($324.44).

BRGE opened at GBX 574 ($7.77) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 514 ($6.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 732 ($9.91). The company has a market capitalization of £582.98 million and a PE ratio of 4.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 636.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 668.87.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.