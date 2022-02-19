BlackRock Inc. Has $16.13 Million Position in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,215,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,557 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.78% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $16,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGTA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 29.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 38.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 49.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 35.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 125,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MGTA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.05. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $14.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

