BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) Trading Up 0.2%

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.85. Approximately 190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned 6.52% of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

