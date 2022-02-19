BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.38 Million

Equities analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to post $41.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.67 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $42.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $166.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.60 million to $167.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $168.13 million, with estimates ranging from $167.31 million to $168.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

TCPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.64. 196,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,292. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $15.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $787.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, CEO Rajneesh Vig acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $105,750 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 35,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 96,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

