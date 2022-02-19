Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.
BLMN stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $32.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.03.
Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,496,000 after purchasing an additional 99,886 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 670,587 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,845,000.
About Bloomin’ Brands
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
