Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

BLMN stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $32.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.03.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.45.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,496,000 after purchasing an additional 99,886 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 670,587 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,845,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

