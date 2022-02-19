Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Raised to “Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Bird from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of BLBD opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.32 million, a PE ratio of -206.18 and a beta of 1.10. Blue Bird has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.37.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Bird by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 14.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 844,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,592,000 after buying an additional 112,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 29,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

