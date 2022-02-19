Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Roth Capital currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Bird from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 97,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

