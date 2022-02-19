BMO Capital Markets Raises Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $290.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CSL. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $274.67.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $234.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $143.88 and a 52-week high of $250.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.70.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.25. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 473.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,167,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,565,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $6,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

