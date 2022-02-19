BMO Capital Markets Raises iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$94.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.85.

iA Financial stock opened at C$79.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$8.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$77.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$63.17 and a 52-week high of C$85.25.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

