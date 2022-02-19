BMO Capital Markets Raises TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$73.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research lowered TC Energy from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered TC Energy from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered TC Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$67.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$68.14.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TSE:TRP opened at C$66.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$65.54 billion and a PE ratio of 35.92. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$53.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.10%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total transaction of C$563,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at C$426,120. Also, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$120,394.44. Insiders have sold 38,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,772 over the last 90 days.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.