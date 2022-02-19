BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives $63.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNPQY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($81.82) to €74.00 ($84.09) in a report on Monday, January 31st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €55.00 ($62.50) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from €63.00 ($71.59) to €66.00 ($75.00) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €51.70 ($58.75) to €52.60 ($59.77) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($70.45) to €65.00 ($73.86) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS BNPQY traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.04. 118,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,373. The firm has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

