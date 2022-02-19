boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 150 ($2.03) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BOO. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.82) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.71) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.50) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.43) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, boohoo group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 329.50 ($4.46).

Get boohoo group alerts:

LON:BOO opened at GBX 90.84 ($1.23) on Tuesday. boohoo group has a twelve month low of GBX 85.06 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 371.90 ($5.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 109.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 187.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 19.75.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.