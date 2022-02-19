boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHOOY. Barclays downgraded shares of boohoo group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of boohoo group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of boohoo group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.50.

OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. boohoo group has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $98.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.82.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

