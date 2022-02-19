BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BorgWarner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

NYSE BWA opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

