Bowman Angela R. Hicks Sells 10,000 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $86,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ANGI opened at $6.62 on Friday. Angi Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Angi by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,604,000 after purchasing an additional 831,977 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Angi by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,023,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,110,000 after purchasing an additional 238,542 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its position in Angi by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,501,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,462,000 after purchasing an additional 368,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Angi by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,453,000 after purchasing an additional 94,340 shares during the period. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC boosted its position in Angi by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,690,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

ANGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

