Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Brady also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.00-$3.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE BRC traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.55. 382,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,198. Brady has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brady will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Brady by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Brady by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brady by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

