Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will post $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braskem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $3.50. Braskem posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 543.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full-year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $10.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Braskem.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Santander reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Grupo Santander lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 107.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Braskem by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 122,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Braskem by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Braskem in the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Braskem by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BAK stock opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66. Braskem has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.7104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. Braskem’s payout ratio is presently 40.09%.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

