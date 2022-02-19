Brett Just Sells 26,208 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Brett Just sold 26,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $62,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Brett Just sold 1,485 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $3,638.25.

On Friday, December 17th, Brett Just sold 1,876 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $5,628.00.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $22.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -0.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WISH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its stake in ContextLogic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 8,362,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,658,000 after acquiring an additional 63,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ContextLogic by 545.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453,633 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in ContextLogic by 1,217.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778,048 shares during the period. Apoletto Ltd boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 8.9% during the second quarter. Apoletto Ltd now owns 5,436,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,594,000 after buying an additional 443,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 201.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after buying an additional 3,349,551 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

